Is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds getting a divorce? Blake Lively responds to the rumors

With social media running the world, it’s hard to live life away from the microscope, especially if you’re two of the most famous people in the world.

Not only are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds both mega famous on their own, but together, they are one of the most beloved Hollywood couples to date.

However, because so many fans live and breathe by what they see on social media, reality often gets skewed. For example, at any given moment, divorce rumors can appear at thin air and if Blake and Ryan don’t post about each other enough, those rumors start to feel real from the outside looking in.

Earlier today, Blake dedicated a social media post to her husband, as his new “Deadpool” movie prepares for its premiere.

The photos showcased the beautiful couple kissing while Ryan was in his “Deadpool” costume. In the caption, Blake praised her husband, “Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand,” she wrote.

“Tell me Deadpool’s married to a millennial girl in real life with out telling me,” Blake said with a smile on her face as she shared clips from Ryan’s new movie which boasts several millennial references. “I’ve never felt more seen,” she added.

In the comments, while many people shared how excited they were to see the movie, many breathed a sigh of relief.

“You and Ryan need to post more of each other,” a fan wrote in the comments. “There were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple.”

That’s when Blake, who rarely responds to social media comments, did just that.

“Haha they wish,” Blake wrote back, complete with a laughing emoji.

Blake and Ryan have been married since September 2012 after meeting each other on the set of their 2011 movie, “Green Lantern.” The couple currently shares four children together.

In an interview with E! News, Ryan joked that he wants “as many [kids] as possible,” with Blake. “As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds getting a divorce? Blake Lively responds to the rumors