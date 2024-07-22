’16 and Pregnant’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed Following Horrific Accident

On July 22, four and a half months after his tragic passing, 16 and Pregnant star Sean Garinger’s cause of death has been revealed.

Documents obtained by TMZ reports Garinger died of “blunt force injury to the head,” the medical examiner revealed.

At the time of his passing, Garinger was a dad of 2, who gained popularity after starring in a season of 16 and Pregnant. He was just 20 years old.

According to reports, Garinger passed away after being involved in a devastating ATV accident. Garinger’s mom, Mary Hobbs, shared heartbreaking details of the accident in an interview with The U.S. Sun.

“He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park,” Hobbs told the outlet. “He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.”

As the ground gave way, Hobbs said the ATV flipped, crushing her son’s skull. “I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him. By that time, I realized he wasn’t alive anymore.”

Devastating.

The recently obtained documents confirm Hobbs account. As the medical examiner wrote, Garinger’s “skull was fractured in multiple places.”

After calling 911 for help, Hobbs said she laid next to her son until first responders arrived. “There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday. He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left,” Hobbs told The U.S. Sun.

In an obituary written for Garinger, the young father was described having a “passion for living life to the fullest. He enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean. His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life.”

It continued, saying the 16 and Pregnant star “never knew a stranger” and managed to make friends anywhere he went. “His kind and generous nature endeared him to all who knew him.”

Along with his mother, Garinger is survived by his six sisters and two daughters, Dareli and Esmi.

Our hearts and prayers are with the Garinger family during this horrifically difficult time.

