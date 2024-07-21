The final picture taken of Richard Simmons revealed as his death remains under investigation

On July 20, Richard Simmons’ team took to his verified Facebook page to share the final post he prepared for his fans before his passing.

In the post, Simmons’ staff said that it was customary for the lifestyle guru to prepare his social media posts ahead of time. “Richard worked very hard on his posts for you,” his team revealed. “He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting.”

From Richard's staff:Hello everyone. Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work… Posted by Richard Simmons on Saturday, July 20, 2024

Like clockwork, Simmons often shared a new photo with his fans and a caption. “He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday,” his team continued.

Prior to his passing, Simmons had already completed his July 14th post. As a result, the team decided to share his final post a week later.

“We have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it.”

Shutterstock

Alongside a picture of the star supporting his legendary curls, now completely gray, while wearing a NASA spacesuit, he wrote; “Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard.”

Simmons passed away at the age of 76 on July 13, just one day after celebrating his birthday. News of his passing comes several months after he announced he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

“Basel Cell Carcinoma,” he clarified. “Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye,” he explained at the time.

After getting it tested, it was revealed the blemish was cancerous before it was completed removed.

Simmons was laid to rest on July 19. Through his publicist, his brother, Lenny Simmons shared a statement with Fox News.

Shutterstock

“Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends. We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time,” the statement said.

Simmons cause of death remains under investigation. However, Los Angeles Police Department has so far determined there is no foul play.

