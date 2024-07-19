Kylie Kelce slams articles claiming she’s pregnant: ‘I have been congratulated in person’

Kylie Kelce admits her “lack of filter is kicking in” after she has become the subject of several articles claiming she’s pregnant.

“I have kept my mouth shut about this for quite some time now,” Kylie explained in a video she shared on TikTok. “We’re just going to nip this in the bud.”

“I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant,” she continued, before adding she is not pregnant.

***Trigger warning: pregnancy loss. I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers. Most aggressively, I was DM'd by a random woman asking "did you have a miscarriage?" because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn't announced it because I had had a miscarriage. Let's do better.

Kylie says not only is she not pregnant but she hasn’t been pregnant since giving birth to her youngest daughter, Benny. Benny is almost a year and a half old.

As Kylie continued, she understandably admitted that she “cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic.” The mom of three went on to admit that it “really lights my fire” because she knows first hand what it is like to lose a pregnancy.

“I had a miscarriage before Wyatt,” her oldest daughter. “I went in for my 13 week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat and I had a DNC a few days later.”

As a result of that experience, Kylie said she does “not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly.” Kylie then encouraged media outlets to get on the same page and agree “that this is not a topic anyone needs to be first on reporting.”

“Let the parents say it when they are good and ready,” she concluded.

In the caption, she said that as a result of the articles claiming she is pregnant she has been congratulated in person and questioned by strangers. Kylie said she was also directly messaged “by a random woman asking ‘did you have a miscarriage’ because one new outlet that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had a miscarriage. Let’s do better.”

She and Jason Kelce are currently proud parents to three little girls.

