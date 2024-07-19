Clint Eastwood shares statement following the death of his partner Christina Sandera at 61

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, legendary actor Clint Eastwood, 94, is remembering his longtime partner, Christina Sandera. Sandera passed away this month.

Eastwood and Sandera have been romantic partners since 2014. Sandera was just 61 years old.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood shared in his statement. Eastwood and Sandera have always preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

The couple met when Sandera worked a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant.

A few months after falling in love, the couple made their red carpet debut. Eastwood and Sandera went public at the 2015 Oscars.

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Sandera often accompanied him to the premieres of the actor and director’s recent movies.

Her cause of death is not yet known.

