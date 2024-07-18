Legendary Comedian, ‘Elf’ Actor, Bob Newhart dead at 94

Former accountant turned legendary comedian, Bob Newhart has passed away.

New reports have confirmed that Newhart died on July 18. He was 94 years old.

Newhart is an award winning comedian and actor, taking home three Grammy Awards for his comedy album “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart,” and a Golden Globe. He’s best known for The Bob Newhart Show, his roles in Elf and The Big Bang Theory, and his stand-up chops.

The comedian, however, will forever be remembered as the “dean of deadpan deliveries,” The Hollywood Reporter reports.

In 1992, he was inducted into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame.

According to his longtime publicist Jerry Digney, Newhart died in his Los Angeles home “after a series of short illnesses.”

Newhart’s wife, Ginny, passed in 2023. He is survived by his three children, Robert Jr., Timothy, Courtney and Jennifer, and his 10 grandchildren.

