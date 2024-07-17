Isabella Strahan shares big cancer update: ‘It’s all gone, as you can see’

Isabella Strahan shares massive update in her cancer battle.

A month after finishing her last round of chemotherapy, Strahan hit another milestone. She had her chemotherapy port removed.

In her newest YouTube video, continuing her documentation of her journey, the 19-year-old told her viewers, “Long time, no see! I am driving back up to Duke to get my port removed.”

“This kinda looks like a neck vein and it’s kinda uncomfortable sometimes,” she explained showing her port. “And this is a bump and that’s where they poke me every time.”

“I’m really excited,” Strahan said after talking with the plastic surgeon who would be removing the port. “The recovery for this seems to be like four weeks of not going in water and stuff like that. Just being careful and scar care. So, not too bad.”

Once the port was removed, Strahan was ecstatic.

“It’s all gone, as you can see. The only thing that is very sore is where the actual port was but… 10/10. Loved my little nap,” she quipped. “But it hurts to laugh or move around.”

“I also have an MRI tomorrow. I’ll keep you updated,” she explained.

On June 14, Isabella shared photos of herself ringing the bell as she wore a gold crown.

“After the wildest 8 months, I finally got to ring the bell,” Strahan captioned the photos. “Grateful for my journey.”

