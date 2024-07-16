Simone Biles ‘brings tears’ to fans’ eyes in new video as she leaves for Paris Olympics

Tomorrow, July 17, Simone Biles’ new Netflix documentary SIMONE BILES RISING will premiere.

And in preparation for the big day, Biles and Netflix shared another sneak peak. One that will give you chills.

The video shows Biles battling through the ups and downs of being one of the greatest athletes of all time while EGOT winner Viola Davis reads Maya Angelou’s Still I Rise poem.

“It’s Simone’s fave,” Netflix writes.

“You may write me down in history. With your bitter, twisted lies, You may trod me in the very dirt. But still, like dust, I’ll rise,” the poem begins.

And as so many people agreed, Still I Rise is an incredibly fitting poem for Biles’ incredible career. “The perfect poem to narrate Simone’s journey,” a fans wrote.

“That just brought tears to my eyes,” another added. “I can’t wait to watch this!!! We are so proud of you and honored to have you represent the U.S. in Paris.”

The documentary takes a deep look into her devastating 2020 Olympics run and one of the “most powerful comebacks in history.”

Biles experienced a case of the twisties mid Olympics in Tokyo, cutting her second Olympic run short. The “twisties” are a “mental block that affects physical performance,” causing gymnasts to get lost in rotation.

This two-part Netflix documentary will follow Biles from the aftermath of the Tokyo Olympics to her decision to go for a third Olympic Games.

“I get to write my own ending,” she said in the trailer. And that’s exactly what she’s doing.

On July 15, the gymnast took to her Instagram Story to document her last practice in the States before heading to Paris. The open ceremony for the Paris Olympics will be July 26.

Continuing to solidifying her spot as the greatest gymnast of all time, Biles will be joined by three other women who were with her in Tokyo three years ago; Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey.

They’ll be joined by their fifth team member, newcomer Hezly Rivera, who is just 16 years old.

Women’s gymnastics qualifications are set to begin next July 28. They’ll return to competition on July 30, August 1, August 3 to 5.

