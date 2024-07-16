HGTV stars Christina Hall’s husband shockingly files for divorce after she shared secret to strong marriage

As HGTV stars Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae, and Josh Hall continue to tease their new show, Flip Off, there are reports of trouble in paradise.

According to E! News, Christina’s husband, Josh, has filed for divorce.

Documents obtained by E! News on July 16 were filed by Josh listing their separation date as July 8. He cites the reason for their divorce as irreconcilable differences.

According to the documents, Josh will be seeking spousal support from Christina.

News of their divorce comes just days after Christina told E! News that “secret” behind their “strong” union was “communication.” “Keep communication open,” Christina told E! “And then having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips—just things like that.”

“I love my family, I love doing these shows. So I feel like everything’s going really well,” she continued in the same interview.

Josh nor Christina have shared public statements regarding their impending divorce. It’s also remains unclear how this will affect the show.

Christina and Josh got married in October 2021 after beginning their relationship in 2021. They don’t share any biological children together.

Christina is a mom of three, her two oldest she shares will first husband, Tarek, her youngest she shares with her second husband.

They had recently been spending quite some time with Tarek and Heather teasing their show with hilarious social media videos.

