Beloved social media star Bella Brave has died at 10

During the early morning hours of July 15, Bella Brave’s mom shared the heartbreaking news; her beloved 10-year-old daughter had passed away.

Bella was a favorite on social media. When her videos showed up on “For You” pages, they would make anyone’s day a little brighter.

Prior to Bella’s passing, the young starlight was admitted into the ICU. Bella’s mom asked for prayers.

@kylact Since Bella was addmitted to hospital in May her specialists have been trying to figure out this sudden need for oxygen & why it worsened. ‍???? We know the power of prayer & want to update our tiktok family. ???????????? Since last night Bella's had improvments with her oxygen need. Small gains but we will take it. Keep fighting hunny, you have millions of BRAVElings with you.???????? #bellabrave #sickkidsstrong ♬ original sound – KylaCT

“They don’t know what is going on with her lungs,” Bella’s mom, Kayla, shared. “They have looked in every direction. They have biopsied. They’ve taken cultures. They’ve taken everything.”

Bella was born with Hirschsprung’s disease, a rare bowel disease that affects her intestines. She also has severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID).

In a 2023 interview with People, Bella revealed she had spent more than 1,000 days in the hospital and had undergone nearly 30 surgeries in her lifetime.

At the time of the interview, Bella was waiting for a bowel transplant. “She knows a new bowel will allow her to eat whatever she wants,” Kyla says. “And she knows it will mean a new quality of life for her.”

In August 2023, Bella received her new bowel.

Sadly, just one day ago, in her last update, Kayla revealed Bella was “sedated, intubated, and in a medically induced coma.”

“I’m not losing my hope,” she said at the time. “I don’t know which way things are going to go.”

On TikTok, alongside a video of Bella bringing smiles to people’s faces through dance, Kayla confirmed Bella’s passing.

@kylact Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19pm ET Bella passed peacefully in our arms. Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy. ???? #bellabrave ♬ Never Enough – Loren's Version – Loren Allred

“Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19pm ET. Bella passed peacefully in our arms,” Kayla wrote.

“Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy.”

