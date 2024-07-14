Fans in awe over photo of Princess Charlotte looking at Princess Catherine while receiving standing ovation

On July 14, Princess Catherine looked well as she took her daughter Princess Charlotte to the Men’s Wimbledon finals today.

This is only Princess Catherine’s second public outing since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. The mother-daughter pair stunned in dresses, Catherine’s a gorgeous purple color, Charlotte’s a blue polkadot ensemble.

While making their way to their seats at Wimbledon, Catherine was given a massive standing ovation.

The warmest of welcomes for the Princess of Wales as she, Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews takes their seats in the royal box on @Wimbledon’s Centre Court. pic.twitter.com/Xyfo8Innc8 — Majesty Magazine & Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) July 14, 2024

But the photo people can’t stop talking about is one that shows Charlotte looking up at her mom with so much adoration. It’s obvious how much Charlotte adores her mom.

Princess Charlotte looking so proud of her Mum!!???? pic.twitter.com/1sxDVu1j9t — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) July 14, 2024

“Love the way Princess Charlotte is looking at her Mom,” a fan wrote.

“Princess Catherine is so beautiful because she looks healthy and energetic. I love this picture. They’re so adorable together. I love the way Princess Charlotte looks at her mother,” another admirer added.

“That look of love on Charlotte’s face.”

This is the first time Princess Catherine has made a public appearance since Trooping of the Colour last month.

Catherine addressed the public on Instagram shortly before Trooping the color, sharing that she is “making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

Catherine then got vulnerable, sharing that “on those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The mom of three said her cancer treatment will be “ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte wave as they depart from #Wimbledon this afternoon ???? pic.twitter.com/scW1XMGOYH — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) July 14, 2024

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family,” she continued at the time, “and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Fans in awe over photo of Princess Charlotte looking at Princess Catherine while receiving standing ovation