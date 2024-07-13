Richard Simmons has died at 76

UPDATE: Richard Simmons’ longtime publicist Tom Estey has confirmed that the fitness guru has passed away.

Estey shared that Simmons died early Saturday morning. He had just celebrated his 76th birthday on July 12.

News of his passing comes after he reassured his fans that he is not dying after sharing a lengthy post about living a healthy life. At the same time, Richard Simmons also made an announcement.

Despite staying out of the spotlight over the last several years, Richard Simmons has been very active on social media the last several days. Yesterday, after talking about death, he revealed he was diagnosed with skin cancer, “Basel Cell Carcinoma,” he clarified.

“Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on I the morning and the evening….it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist.”

While at the dermatologist, he was diagnosed with basel cell carcinoma and told to visit an oncologist. “When I got home I called Dr. Ralph A. Massey, who was from England. I waited in his waiting room and said hello to all of these people who had skin cancer as well.”

It was in that doctor’s office that Simmons detailed the pain he endured while Dr. Massey burned away the cancer. “You can’t cry during this and he wiped my tear. The burning really hurt my skin. It lasted about 30 minutes. ‘Come back in an hour and a half and see if I got it all out,’” Simmons wrote.

“After driving around the city, I went back to some sad news. I didn’t get it all out. He burned my face again. This time was worse than before…It was deeper. I did not cry this time but I did grit my teeth. ‘Come back in another hour and a half.’ ….to be continued…”

Several Richard Simmons fans first became concerned for the former lifestyle guru after he shared a lengthy Facebook post about death.

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying,” Richard began his Facebook post.

However, Richard’s continues, clarifying, “Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”

Richard’s post continues urging his Facebook followers to partake in healthy eating and exercise “because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

The lifestyle guru suggested that by starting the day with a healthy breakfast will lead to better decisions throughout the day. And also suggests not eating the last meal of the day, dinner, to late in the evening.

“And sure, once in a while, have dessert. One healthy day of eating will lead to the next…and the next,” Richard Simmons wrote before encouraging people to “move” their bodies every day.

“Every day that you are alive you have got to move. Whether it is standing or sitting you have got move your body every day. Start with stretching then cardio and strength.”

He encourages people to watch the many workout videos he has on YouTube. “And before you go to bed do a little stretching. Stretch your neck. Your shoulders….and your arms…and don’t forget your legs. Do some circles with your ankles. Point and flex your feet and I promise that you will have a better night’s sleep.”

Simmons continued, saying “there is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way.”

And “if you have the time,” Simmons wants everyone to listen to the “terrific song,” called Live Like You Were Dying by Tim McGraw. “Live today and don’t forget to pray. Love, Richard.”

And while the post has concerned some, People reports that “a longtime friend of the star told them that Richard Simmons is ‘healthy and happy,’ adding that the post was meant to be ‘purely an inspirational message.’”

