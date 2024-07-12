Gypsy Rose Blanchard confirms paternity as Louisiana law could complicate birth

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Gyspy Rose Blanchard is confirming that her unborn baby is indeed Ken Urker’s.

“It was mid March when I left Ryan. So, this is absolutely 100 percent Ken’s baby. There was never any question of paternity,” she assured the public during the interview.

“[I] left Ryan March 23rd had a period April 17th, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30 and conceived on May 4th positive test on May 24th. KEN IS THE FATHER,” she spoke, candidly.

She then shared a message for her estranged husband Ryan Anderson.

“I’m hoping that [Anderson] is OK emotionally, and I wish him the best emotionally. But right now, I have not even had a moment to stop and think about anybody else except for, ‘Am I taking my prenatals in the morning? Am I drinking enough water?’ Like, I have so much to focus on, making sure that I’m healthy for this baby,” she shared.

However, despite her well-wishes, a Louisiana state paternity law may cause some complications for Blanchard and her unborn child.

As it’s been documented, upon being released from prison in December 2023, Blanchard moved in with Ryan whom she married while still incarcerated in 2022.

Despite only separating from Ryan earlier this year, in March, Blanchard rekindled her old fling with her ex-boyfriend, Urker, who she also met while in prison.

Earlier this week on July 9, Blanchard took to her YouTube page to announce that she is 11 weeks pregnant with her and Urker’s baby.

However, because she’s not officially divorced yet, a Louisiana state paternity law may complicate things for Blanchard and Urker.

According to the Louisiana paternity law, “if the mother of the child was married to someone other than the biological father at the time of the child’s birth or if she had not been divorced at least 300 days prior to the child’s birth,” then the “acknowledgment of paternity affidavit will have to be signed by the mother, the husband/ex-husband, and the biological father.”

Blanchard filed for divorce on April 8.

After announcing the separation, Anderson thanked everyone on TikTok “for the support and the nice messages I’ve been getting from people. I’m at a friend’s watching WrestleMania right now, it’s great.”

“Y’all will see what really happened on Lifetime,” Anderson added. “We were filming a lot so stay tuned for that.”

Several months later, Anderson went live on TikTok where he called Ken a “punk” and a “fool,” claiming that the only reason Ken came back in Blanchard’s life was because of all the attention she was getting.

In the interview with GMA, Blanchard admitted she hopes to give her child everything her own mother didn’t give her.

“My mother did not want to see me meet those milestones that every child should have, like going on a first date, a prom, you know, a bike ride. All of those little milestone moments that make life worth living, I didn’t get to have that,” she said. “And so I want my child to have all of the things that he or she could ever want in life.”

