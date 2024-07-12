Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes makes major family announcement

Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have made a major announcement.

On July 12, the couple took to Instagram to share a video announcing that they are expecting baby number 3.

“Round three, here we come,” Brittany captioned the video which showcases their two oldest children, Sterling and Bronze, joyfully running around holding sonogram pictures.

The announcement brought thousands of likes and congratulatory messages, including a likes from superstars like Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark, Jessie James Decker and more.

“I’m soooooo happy for you!!! So so exciting,” a comment read. “Congrats to you all.”

“Cutest announcement,” another comment read. “Congratulations!! Your beautiful family is going to be even more perfect.”

