Hollywood legend Shelley Duvall dead at 75

Hollywood legend, Shelley Duvall, has passed away.

On July 11, news of Duvall’s passing was announced publicly. She was 75 years old.

Duvall was best known for her role as the tormented wife in The Shining, and Nashville.

Vicki L. Miller / Shutterstock.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Duvall passed away in her sleep in her home in Blanco, Texas “of complications from diabetes.” Her life partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed the news of her death.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Gilroy told The Hollywood Reporter.

Her legendary role in The Shining was a “test” for Duvall, the actress shared in a 1981 interview with People magazine.

The role, Duvall said, left her in tears for “12 hours a day for weeks on end.” She added it would be the last time she ever played that type of role again.

Bart Sherkow / Shutterstock.com

“I will never give that much again. If you want to get into pain and call it art, go ahead, but not with me.”

Duvall was born in Texas. She was the oldest daughter among three younger brothers.

Before becoming a Hollywood legend, Duvall went to school to become a research scientist.

