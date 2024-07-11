Country music star Jana Kramer shares why she will walk down the aisle solo on her wedding day

Several months after giving birth to her third child, Jana Kramer is preparing to marry her fiancé Allan Russell.

And during her latest podcast episode, Kramer revealed how she plans to walk down the aisle toward her soon-to-be husband. Kramer admitted that the decision came about after Russell asked her if her father would be walking her down the aisle.

Kramer said she “debated it,” ultimately decided that she wouldn’t be asking her father and instead, walking herself down the aisle.

Russell admitted, at first, he “didn’t agree” with Kramer’s decision to walk solo. “I questioned it because I just wasn’t aware that you were gonna do it on your own.”

She later explained to Russell that “It’s a walk that I need to take by myself. […] I was like, ‘It’s taken me a long time to get here, and I know that this will be the last walk I do alone.’”

Kramer continued, telling Russell, “And I’m walking to you. It just, that sentiment means something to me. Very symbolic. So powerful.”

Russell said that’s the part he’s most excited about, seeing Kramer walk towards him in her wedding dress. “For me — it’s not cliche, it’s just how I feel — but just watching her walking towards me is the piece I’m looking forward to the most.”

This will be Kramer’s fourth marriage. Kramer split from her third husband, Mike Caussin, in 2021. The former couple share two children together, Jolie and Jace.

Over the last several years, Kramer has been open about her past and the difficult relationships that led her to where she is today.

On Instagram, she shared a video highlighting the ups and downs of that journey as she prepares to marry Russell.

“My insta family this ones for you,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “Thank you for being there for me on all the good days, hard days and days I fall short and don’t do it perfect. Been emotional since I stepped onto the plane the other day.”

“Reading all of your messages. The encouragement, the love, had me teary on the plane. Thank you for being on this journey with me and cheering me on in love. It’s been a journey of ups and downs sharing my life with y’all but I sincerely mean it when I say thank you for loving me through it all. And as hard as the heart break and hard days were to share, you and the kiddos were what kept me going to be positive so thank you also for that. […] And to the ladies who feel broken and defeated in love, I PROMISE YOU, the best is yet to come.”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Country music star Jana Kramer shares why she will walk down the aisle solo on her wedding day