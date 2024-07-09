Toby Keith’s daughter shares emotional birthday message to dad 5 months after his passing

Five months after the legendary country music star’s passing, Toby Keith’s daughter, Krystal Keith is wishing her father a happy birthday.

July 8th marks what would have been Toby’s 63rd birthday.

Alongside a photo of Toby at a celebrity softball game holding a sticker that says, Keep Smiling, Krystal wished a “Happy Birthday to our Popster.”

“We miss him like crazy,” Krystal continued. “Playin’ it sweet in heaven today.”

Fans of the singer flocked to the comment section to brace the Keith family in a collective virtual hug.

“What a great picture Krystal! Your Dad is enormously missed by all his fans but much more by you and your family,” a comment read. “My thoughts and prayers go out to you all. I know my son and I will be cranking up some Toby tunes today.”

“Aw, I can’t imagine how much you all miss him. Every time I hear one of his songs, I get tears in my eyes. Happy heavenly birthday-you brought so much joy to so many,” another comment read.

Toby’s son, Stelen also took to Instagram to share a birthday message to his late father. “My old man’s that old man. Happy birthday dad, love you,” he wrote.

“Love this picture and I know you will treasure it always.”

Keith passed away on February 5 following a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62.

