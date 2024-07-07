NFL rookie Khyree Jackson has passed away. He was just 24 years old.

According to ESPN, Jackson and two of his high school teammates were involved in a fatal car crash in Maryland this weekend.

Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr. were identified as the two teammates.

Jackson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

“We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident,” the Vikings organization said. “Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.”

According to ESPN, police revealed that “Hazel was driving a Dodge Charger with Khyree in the passenger seat when their car was struck by an Infiniti Q50 attempting to change lanes at a high speed.”

Upon impact, Hazel’s car “left the road and struck multiple tree stumps.”

Those inside the Infiniti and those inside a third vehicle involved in the crash were injured. As ESPN reports, investigators say alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Charges are likely pending.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: NFL Rookie Killed at 24 Years Old