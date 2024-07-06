Celebrities Who Have Changed Their Baby’s Name

When it comes to naming their offspring, celebrities are known for their creative, unique, and sometimes downright unusual choices. From Apple to Zuma, Blue Ivy to North West, the names often make headlines and become topics of conversation around the world. But what happens when the stars decide the moniker they’ve chosen doesn’t quite fit their little one after all?

Believe it or not, it’s not uncommon for famous parents to have a change of heart about their child’s name. Whether it’s due to public backlash, personal preferences, or simply the feeling that the name doesn’t suit their baby as they grow, these high-profile parents have decided to rebrand their offspring, proving that even in Hollywood, it’s okay to change your mind.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson put Baby Kardashian on her second child’s birth certificate when he was born. The public did not know the name she chose for her son until he was almost one. The announcement came in an episode of The Kardashians. In August, she filed paperwork to legally change his name to Tatum.

Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Sandler

Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Sandler share two children together, Leonard and Mae. In November of 2022, Kathryn and Ethan filed paperwork to change both kids’ names, adding her maiden name as a secondary middle name.

Aaron Paul and Lauren Paul

Aaron Paul and Lauren Paul decided to change their son’s name in November of 2022. The little boy who was born in April 2022, was originally named Casper Emerson. Apparently, the first picks did not stick. They went with Ryden Caspian.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together, a son they named Wolf, in February 2022. A month later Kylie shared that she had decided to go with Aire instead.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she also said at the time.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer revealed in April of 2020 that they decided to change their son’s name from Gene Atell Fischer to Gene David Fischer. Schumer had originally chosen the middle name to honor her friend Dave Attell. She shared the reason why in a podcast, saying that she realized that Gene Attell sounds a lot like “genital.”

Elon Musk and Grimes

Elon Musk and Grimes did a thing when they picked the appellation X Æ A-12 for their firstborn. It wasn’t necessarily their desire to change the name but they needed to comply with California law that does not allow numbers in names. So, they went with X Æ A-Xii. Okay… According to Grimes, this name is pronounced like the letter X, the A.I.”

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis

Bachelor alum Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner did an appellation switcheroo shortly after their son was born.

“The minute we had our son, the minute he came out, I looked at him [and] I almost called him Hendrix,” she explained in a YouTube video in May 2020. “That was, like, a top name for him, [but] we named him Hayes before we met him.”

“It’s [now] officially Hendrix,” Doug said. “We did the birth certificate, so it’s official.”

Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles

Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles chose the appellation Arwen for their daughter born in December of 2019. Sadly, the enchanting moniker did not stick. The couple decided to go with her middle name as a first. Now, she’s called Lucinda and the nickname Lucky.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell

In a December 2018 episode of Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell revealed they planned on calling their baby-to-be Tezlee. But, that did not last.

“Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first,” Lowell revealed to Us Weekly in March 2019. “Tyler told me about the name Vaeda and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago.”

Her name is Vaeda Luma today.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Scott Disick could not settle on the name for the youngest they share, born in 2014. It took an entire week for the couple to land on the right appellation. Scott wanted to use the name Preston but Kourtney said that it would be Reign. We know who won that fight!

Casey Wilson and David Caspe

Casey Wilson and David Caspe have three children together. We found out that she had changed one of her kid’s names after Kylie Jenner announced that she had done it for son, Aire.

“I’ve been there @kyliejenner,” Casey commented on Kylie’s post. “The hardest part is telling people. It gets easier from here.”

The name she and David landed on is Henry Bear.

It’s clear that even the rich and famous aren’t immune to the pressures and uncertainties that come with naming a new baby. Whether it’s a desire for a more traditional name or a realization that their original choice wasn’t quite right, these celebrities show us that it’s never too late to make a change. So, if you’re ever in doubt about your child’s name, remember: it’s your decision, and there’s no rule saying you can’t rethink it. After all, a name is a significant part of a person’s identity, and it’s essential that it feels right.

For even more celebrity baby name content, keep reading. We’ve got the weirdest ones ever chosen (we’re looking at you Elon Musk and Grimes). Prepare to be astounded.

Bluebell Madonna – Geri Halliwell & Sacha Gervasi

Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell named her daughter Bluebell Madonna, which doesn’t really have a ring to it. Geri’s daughter was born in 2006 and was joined by her half-brother Montague in 2017.

Dusty Rose – Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Singer Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo have two kids together: Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. While we’re not crazy about the appellation Gio Grace, their other kid’s name, Dusty Rose sounds like she was named after a dirty flower.

Kulture Kiari – Cardi B & Offset

Rappers Cardi B and Offset named their baby born in 2018 Kulture Kiari. Offset’s legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. We love the name Kiari, we’re just not sold on Kulture.

Moxie CrimeFighter – Penn Jillette & Emily Zolten

Magician Penn Jillette and wife Emily Zolten named their daughter Moxie CrimeFighter. Her name will make you think she’s a character from a comic book, but she is indeed a real, 14-year-old individual. Of the weird celebrity baby names on this list, Moxie took the most guts to land on.

Rocket Zot – Lara Bingle Worthington & Sam Worthington

Actor Sam Worthington and model Lara Worthington are proud parents of a 4-year-old they decided to call Rocket Zot. We searched for the definition of “zot” and found no acceptable meanings. The couple is from Australia, so perhaps it’s an Aussie thing? That child has the weirdest celebrity baby appellations beat!

Satchel – Tonya Lewis Lee & Spike Lee

Iconic filmmaker Spike Lee and his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, have a daughter named Satchel. There has got to be a story behind this unique appellation. Many of these weird celebrity baby picks would make perfect sense if the parents explained them.

Speck Wildhorse – John Mellencamp & Elaine Irwin

Musician John Mellencamp and model Elaine Irwin have five kids together. They came up with some pretty interesting monikers for each of them. Hud Mellencamp, Justice Mellencamp, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Michelle Mellencamp are all fine. We’re not sure what happened when they got to Speck Wildhorse, but you’re allowed to do whatever you want when you have that many kids.

Memphis Eve Sunny Day – Ali Hewson & Bono

Exceedingly talented actor Eve Hewson is the daughter of famous parents, Bono and Ali Hewson. She’s known professionally as Eve Hewson, but her full name is Memphis Eve Sunny Day Hewson. It sounds like Bono tossed a whole bunch of words in a hat and then pulled out a few. Sunny Day may go down in the hall of fame.

Diezel & Denim – Toni Braxton & Keri Lewis

Musicians Toni Braxton and Keri Lewis share two sons. Their appellations are Denim Cole and Diezel Ky. Denim and Diezel are some butch monikers for baby boys. We don’t know if we’d rather be fabric or fuel.

Zuma Nesta Rock – Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale

Before Gwen Stefani met her current partner, Blake Shelton, she was with rocker Gavin Rossdale. Gwen and Gavin managed to name one of their children Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale. Zuma was born in 2008. We know it’s not Zuma’s fault, but still… It sounds like a workout class, not a human appellation.

Harley Quinn – Kevin Smith & Jennifer Schwalbach Smith

A comic book character inspired director Kevin Smith and actor Jennifer Schwalbach Smith. Kevin and Jennifer are parents to 20-year-old Harley Quinn Smith, an actor and musician. A moniker like Harley Quinn is made for show business (and nothing else).

Bronx Mowgli – Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz

Shortly after musicians Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz married, they gave birth to a son and picked Bronx Mowgli Wentz. Ashlee and Pete are no longer together, but the appellation lives on. Bronx Mowgli sounds like the name of a movie. Perhaps it’s a sequel to The Jungle Book, where Mowgli finds himself in the concrete jungle? It’s just sad.

Jermajesty – Jermaine Jackson & Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza

Jermaine Jackson of The Jackson Five fame has a 19-year-old son named Jermajesty Jackson. Jermajesty sounds like someone is referring to a royal, “Her Majesty.” Clearly, this appellation is a mashup of Jermaine and Majesty. It’s overly cutesy and insular for a baby’s, and just a bad pun to boot.

Fifi Trixibelle – Bob Geldof & Paula Yates

Irish musician Bob Geldof and his wife Paula Yates gave birth to Fifi Trixibelle Geldof in 1983. We know the 1980s were insane, but Fifi Trixibelle? Honestly? Did they want her to grow up to be a cat? Trixiebell is one of the strangest on this list.

Pilot Inspektor – Jason Lee & Beth Riesgraf

Comedian and actor Jason Lee and his wife Beth Riesgraf, also an actor, have a 16-year-old boy, Pilot Inspektor Lee. The moniker was inspired by a song by the indie rock band Grandaddy. We want to stay far away from whatever inspired these two.

Ode Mountain – Jena Malone & Ethan DeLorenzo

Actor Jena Malone from The Hunger Games and her ex Ethan DeLorenzo chose Ode Mountain DeLorenzo Malone for their son. Jena has never offered an explanation of the strange appellation, but she doesn’t really need to. The boy is now 5 years old and will probably be called “old mountain” his entire life.

Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence – Uma Thurman & Arpad Busson

Actor Uma Thurman gave birth to Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence in 2012. The moniker is… somewhat of a mouthful. Apparently, Uma and boyfriend, Arpad Busson, couldn’t agree on a name for their daughter, so they gave her five. “We couldn’t quite agree on the name, so we call her Luna,” Uma told Jimmy Fallon shortly after giving birth.

You can spell “Luna” with letters from Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence’s name, but that seems to be the only connection? Actually, you can spell dozens of appellations with the letters in that name.

Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow, Buddy Bear Maurice, and River Rocket Blue Dallas – Jamie Oliver & Juliette Norton

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Juliette Norton have five children. All of their kids were given absolutely ridiculous appellations. The kids range in age from 3 to 17 years old. Were there any names left by the time the youngest was born?

Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow, Buddy Bear Maurice, and River Rocket Blue Dallas are characters from a British cartoon, right? Or did they just pluck words at random from the dictionary like a Cocteau Twins song?

Audio Science – Shannyn Sossamon & Dallas Clayton

Actor Shannyn Sossamon and her ex, Dallas Clayton, share a 16-year-old son named Audio Science Clayton. Audio Science? Audio Science! In an interview with Billboard, Shannyn explained that they chose the moniker by picking random words out of the dictionary (See, it’s a thing!). When the time came to name their son, the two words ‘audio’ and ‘science’ “just floated up, and I go with my instincts.” As one does.

Gravity Blue – Stormi Bree & Lucky Blue Smith

Models Stormi Bree and Lucky Blue Smith have pretty interesting appellations to begin with. Stormi Bree sounds like a cheese hurricane. It should come as no surprise that the couple opted for Gravity Blue Smith. Is using free association a new trend?

Beatrice Danger – Jess Weixler & Hamish Brocklebank

The Good Wife actor Jess Weixler and her husband, Hamish Brocklebank, welcomed their baby, Beatrice Danger Brocklebank, in 2019. Their daughter’s middle name is Danger. Danger is dashing, we must admit.

Moroccan Scott – Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey shares twins with her ex, performer Nick Cannon. One of them is named Moroccan Scott Cannon. Not Morocco, like the African nation, Moroccan like the penthouse room of their NYC apartment. Yes, the room is decorated in a “Moroccan theme” and is where Nick proposed to Mariah. If your name was inspired by room decor, does that set you up well for life?

Winter Mercy – Alanis Morissette & Mario Souleye Treadway

Musicians Alani Morissette and partner Mario Souleye Treadway named their 5-month-old after a sad poem? The couple chose Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway as their son’s moniker. “Winter Mercy” or “Winter’s Mercy” sounds like a tragic coming-of-age novel you read in middle school.

Heiress Diana – T.I. & Tameka Cottle

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka Cottle have a 3-year-old daughter named Heiress Diana Harris. When a teacher goes to call the roll they will say, “Heiress Harris.”

We truly hope this young girl grows up to be more than an heir and that she takes over the whole world. This appellation also contains shades of “Princess Diana,” which is… fairly weighty, considering.

Huckleberry and Marmaduke – Bear Grylls & Shara Grylls

Adventurous TV personality Bear Grylls and his wife Shara Grylls have three children together. Two of the three kids have unfortunate appellations. Marmaduke Mickey Percy Grylls & Huckleberry Edward Jocelyne Grylls are names we would not wish on our worst enemies. Bear likes to call Huckleberry “Huckles” for short. Huckles.

