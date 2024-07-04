Hearts break for Kris Jenner as she reveals tumor diagnosis

Kris Jenner is opening up after doctors discovered a tumor on her ovaries.

During the latest episode of The Kardashian, Kris broke down into tears when she told her children that she would be undergoing surgery after doctors discovered a tumor and a cyst on her ovaries.

“I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn’t told you yet. I went to the doctor and I had my scan. They found something,” she told her kids while they were on vacation.

“They found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary. I went to the doctor and Dr. A said I gotta have my ovaries taken out. I’m just really emotional about it, they came in handy with you guys,” Kris continued as she got emotional.

Kris admitted that the thought of having her ovaries removed made her emotional because “that’s where all my kids were conceived. It’s a very sacred place to me.”

“People often ask me what is the best job you’ve ever had, and I always say mom. The biggest blessing in my life was being able to give birth to six beautiful kids,” the mom of six continued.

She later added that it also made her emotional because it reminded her that she continues to age.

“A sign of, ‘we’re done with this part of your life.’ It’s a whole chapter that’s just closed,” Kris said

Kourtney, who had just given birth to her son Rocky at the time the episode was filmed, said she understood how her mom was feeling. “I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way.”

“It’s like, your womanly power and it doesn’t mean it’s taking away who she is and what she’s experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it’s created,” Kourtney explained.

Kim agreed with Kourtney, while Kendall, still empathetic for her mom, took a different stance, saying, “but at the same time, what are we gonna use those for anymore? If they’re potentially hurting you, let’s get them out of there!”

In the end, Kris, who is know stranger to major surgeries after having her hip replaced, said she knows she “can get through this.”

