Savannah Chrisley reveals how dad Todd Chrisley reacted to news of wife Julie’s resentencing

More than a week after a judge ordered Julie Chrisley’s sentence be vacated, her daughter Savannah Chrisley is revealing how her father, Julie’s husband, Todd Chrisley reacted to the news.

During her newest episode of her podcast Unlocked, Savannah revealed that the “only thing” Todd cares about right now is getting Julie home.

Savannah said her dad cried tears of joy and has come to terms that his 10-year sentence has been upheld.

Julie, however, is “heartbroken” for Todd. “But hopefully she can come home and then she can go visit him—and that will be a game changer for his overall mental health and well-being, and for hers too,” Savannah said of her parents.

It’s remains unclear when exactly Julie will be released from prison as the family awaits Julie’s resentencing.

As WSB-TV reported in June, Julie’s sentencing was vacated after a judge ruled that “the district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007.”

Court documents explaining the judge’s decision, continued, “And we cannot independently find it in the record. So we vacate Julie’s sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly.”

Savannah says she hopes the hearing will take place in the next 90 days. “Now we sit and wait, hopefully, no more than 90 days to go for that hearing.”

Calling the new hearing “a really big deal,” Savannah added that she’s “making it my goal that by Thanksgiving, she’s home.”

Julie has been in prison for the last 18 months, since January 2023, after both she and Todd Chrisley were found guilty of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Savannah Chrisley reveals how dad Todd Chrisley reacted to news of wife Julie’s resentencing