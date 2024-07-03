Miranda Lambert has a message for fans who want to fight at her concerts

Miranda Lambert has a public service announcement for her fans who attend her concerts; you can fight at her shows, just not during her song, “Tin Man.”

On June 30, a video showed Lambert singing “Tin Man” at one of her shows when she noticed concertgoers fighting in the crowd. Like we’ve seen so many performers doing lately, she addressed the hell raisers without missing a beat.

(Warning: The below video contains language some may find offensive.)

“Are y’all fighting during this song? Because I will come down there and you don’t want that.” Miranda breaks up a catfight during Tin Man ???? ????: jackiee0 pic.twitter.com/j7mmEoTWIU — Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) June 30, 2024

At first Lambert thought someone passed out before realizing they were fight. “Are y’all fighting? During this song,” she asked them before turning into a mama bear. “I will come down there.”

“We aren’t doing that today,” she told them as security handled the situation. Lambert asked if anyone was bleeding, before saying, “it’s not worth it.”

“It’s always the girls,” the singer said. “Why?”

That’s when Lambert asked the police to just remove the trouble makers all together.

Now, the country star is addressing fighting at her show in another video shared on Instagram. “If you want to fight at my shows, I’m all about it. Give ‘em hell,” Lambert said before admitting there are five songs where fighting is allowed.

“Fastest Girl in Town, Kerosene, Little Red Wagon, Wranglers, and Gun Powder & Lead.”

“Don’t do it during ‘Tin Man,’” she warned. “That’s not the time.”

(Warning: The below video contains language some may find offensive.)

“Look at the set list and choose wisely,” Lambert continued.

Fans praised the singer for her blunt warning. “Fighting during Tin Man should be a felony,” a fan wrote in the comment section.

“People gotta be more respectful! I’ve bawled my eyes out during Tin Man so many times I can’t even count. Just be cool, make new friends,” another added.

“This is the greatest PSA I’ve ever seen.”

