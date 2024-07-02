Hallmark stars divorce settlement has people scratching their heads

Seven years ago, soap star Victor Webster and ‘One Tree Hill’ star Shantel VanSanten met on the set of the Hallmark movie they starred in together, ‘Love Blossoms.’ Four years later, they got engaged.

That same year, after losing her grandfather, the man who was supposed to walk her down the aisle, the couple spontaneously got married on August 9, 2021; the anniversary of her grandparents’ wedding.

“The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace. They were married for 63 years, had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn’t perfect, but their love was always pure,” she wrote on Instagram in 2021.

Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins

Webster and VanSanten would go on to celebrate their marriage with two more parties. One in Minnesota and one in Northern California.

In April 2023, less than two years after saying ‘I do,’ they filed for divorce.

Now, as things have been finalized, documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal the interesting custody agreement they have between them. No, Webster and VanSanten don’t share any children, but they did share a dog, Nova, and two cats, Finnegan and Phillippa.

As the documents show, Webster will assume custody of Nova, while allowing VanSanten to have visitation rights. If VanSanten has Nova for an extended period of time, she must send Webster frequent updates, regarding Nova’s location.

And if VanSanten keeps Nova for longer than three weeks, she is required to pay Webster $10,000 for every day she does not return Nova.

The former couple’s cats will remain in the custody of Webster’s brother, Vince.

Last year, Webster cited the reason for their divorce as “irreconcilable difference.”

