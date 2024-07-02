Fans share their well wishes after Pink is forced to abruptly cancel concert

Fans are wishing pop star Pink well after she was forced to cancel one of her shows.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Pink apologized to her fans, saying how “sorry” she was that she has “to cancel my show in Berne this Wednesday.”

Pink is currently on her Summer Carnival tour and has been traveling around Europe. She was expected to play Stadion Wankdorf in Berne, Switzerland on July 3.

However, a recent health concern has thrown a wrench in those plans. “I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow.”

Pink didn’t go into detail about what she’s dealing with exactly.

“I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel,” the singer continued.

“All tickets will be refunded; please visit @takk_ab_entertainment for more information.”

Pink concluded her statement by “sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon.”

Pink is expected to perform in Copenhagen on July 6. It’s unclear at this time if that show will be affected as well.

Fans were quick to send supportive messages to the singer in the comment section.

“Take care of you, girl. We know you would never cancel a show unless it was absolutely necessary,” a fan wrote.

“I’m sure your heart is broken most, because you don’t want to disappoint your fans. But health first! So I hope nobody’s angry and everybody’s sending you lots of love and recovery vibes! Get well soon! We love you,” another fan added.

“Feel better soon. Hopefully you’ll still make Denmark.”

Just a few days ago, Pink shared a bittersweet video with her fans detailing what it’s like as a mom to watch your kids following their own dreams, even if that means leaving the nest sooner than expected.

Many applauded Pink for her willingness to be so open about that chapter of life.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Fans share their well wishes after Pink is forced to abruptly cancel concert