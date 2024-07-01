Will Simone Biles’ husband be in Paris to support her? We now have an answer

Simone Biles joins the ranks of just four other gymnasts who have made it to the Olympics three different times.

Continuing to solidifying her spot as the greatest of all time, Biles will be flanked by three other women who were with her in Tokyo three years ago; Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey.

They’ll be joined by their fifth team member, newcomer Hezly Rivera, who is just 16 years old.

In the stands, watching as his wife fought to secure her spot on the Olympic team, was Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens. Over the last several months, Owens has been in the crowd for every competition leading up to this point.

“We’re going to Paris,” Owens wrote on his Instagram story. “Man, I’m so proud.”

Due to COVID, Owens wasn’t able to attend the Tokyo Olympics due to restrictions. And as Biles revealed in past interviews, it wasn’t certain if he would be able to attend the Paris Olympics either due to his football schedule.

But now, as Sports Illustrated is reported, the Chicago Bears is giving Owens time off from training camp so that he can travel to Paris to watch Biles compete on the world stage.

The Olympics are set to begin on July 26.

Women’s gymnastics qualifications are set to begin next July 28. They’ll return to competition on July 30, August 1, August 3 to 5.

