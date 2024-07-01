Simone Biles Olympic Fate Has Been Decided: Here’s What the Olympic Team for Women’s Gymnastic Looks Like

On June 28, Simone Biles and other veterans like Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, began their fight for their spot on the Olympic team.

Now, their fates have been sealed.

On June 30, the final Olympic team for Team USA has been named. And this is what it looks like.

Simone Biles, as expected, won the trials.

Followed by, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Jade Carey. The fifth spot was given to Hezley Rivera.

Meaning all four Olympic veterans have made the team.

The runners-up were named as Jocselyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.

The Olympics are set to begin on July 26.

Women’s gymnastics qualifications are set to begin next July 28. They’ll return to competition on July 30, August 1, August 3 to 5.

We can’t wait to watch! Simone is back.

