Fans are in awe of Travis Kelce, especially after Taylor Swift‘s third night in Dublin, Ireland.

As videos show, it doesn’t look like Swift expected to see her boyfriend in the crowd tonight. Nonetheless, he showed up to the show halfway through the concert.

TikTok videos show the exact moment Kelce got to the VIP tent and the look on Swift’s face when she spotted her beau.

Take a look:

https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

How cute was that?

More video showed all the stars that were in attendance during night three of the Dublin shows, namely Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Hollywood darling Julia Roberts.

A video everyone is talking about shows Roberts showing Kelce some love when he arrived. Self-proclaimed lip readers say they can see Roberts telling the tight end that she is “so happy” for him and Swift.

Take a look:

https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

As the concert came to an end, cameras captured the football star hyping Swift up as the crowd cheered for her as she left the stadium.

People praised Kelce for continuously supporting Swift. “He’s what every girl deserves but especially her,” a comment read.

https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

So sweet!

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: People can’t stop talking about this interaction between Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s concert