Pat Tillman’s mom speaks out after Prince Harry honored with his award

On June 27, it was revealed that Prince Harry would be among the people to be honored at this year’s ESPYS. Now Pat Tillman’s mom is speaking out.

As ESPN announced, Prince Harry is to be honored for his service with The Pat Tillman Award for Service. The Pat Tillman Award is “given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman.”

Pat Tillman was a member of the Arizona Cardinals roster when he enlisted in the Army following the attacks on America on September 11, 2001.

He was 27 years old when he was killed during a tour in Afghanistan in 2004.

According to ESPN, the decision to give Prince Harry Pat Tillman’s award was to honor “his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport.”

Prince Harry, a veteran who also completed two tours in Afghanistan, is the founder of The Invictus Games, which began in 2014 and offers a competitive outlet for wounded and sick soldiers, both active duty and veterans all over the world.

The resolution to honor Prince Harry with the prestigious award was met with mixed opinions. Now, Pat Tillman’s mom, Mary, is speaking out.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” Mary told the Daily Mail.

“There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans,” Mary continued. “These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

Now ESPN has issued a statement, standing behind their decision to honor Harry’s service with the support of the Pat Tillman Foundation, which was founded by Pat’s widow.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world. While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

Prince Harry has not yet publicly addressed the news of the award.

