Beloved Actor and Comedian Martin Mull Dead at 80, His Daughter Confirms

On June 27th, beloved actor Martin Mull succumbed to his long health battle.

His daughter, Maggie Mull, shared the news of his passing on Instagram. “I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness.”

As Maggie continued, she wrote that her father “was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials.”

“He would find that joke funny,” Maggie insisted, something Martin “was never not.”

“My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”

Co-stars and fans alike were quick to send their condolences in the comment section. “Sending you so much love. He was the greatest,” Dan Levy wrote.

“This blows and I’m sending my best to you and your family and I hope your heart is full of love for him and great memories,” Alex Borstein added.

“I’m so sad to hear this and may his memory be a blessing to all who loved him. There was and still is no bigger fan of his than me. A legend,” celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern shared.

Martin was best known for his roles in Arrested Development, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Roseanne, Clue The Movie, and so much more.

Martin was 80 years old.

