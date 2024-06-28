14 Incredible Photos of Simone Biles Doing Her Thing for the USA

On June 28, Simone Biles will begin her fight for her spot on the Olympic team.

This will mark Biles’ third Olympic trials; a feat in the world of Olympic gymnastics that is rare.

According to USA Today, Biles is expected to compete first on the uneven bars at around 7:45 ET on Friday.

This is one of many steps Biles will take as to continues her quest of being one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Although some argue, she’s already untouchable with five tricks named after her and a recored-breaking 37 combined championship and Olympic medals, the majority of them gold.

This time however, some are calling it a redemption tour, but not a comeback.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics weren’t what Biles had imagined for herself. Her body gave in to the trauma of the things she’s endured over the last several years and got a case of the twisties.

It left her unable to compete at the level she normally does. As a result, she withdrew from the competition, with the exception of beam, the very last apparatus.

Petr Toman / Shutterstock.com

And despite not twisting the entire routine, Biles still managed to take home a bronze metal. She also took home a silver medal in the all-around competition, thanks to her incredible teammates and their stellar performances.

“At the end of the day, where we’re human too so we have to protect our mind in our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do,” Biles said at the time, according to The New York Times.

“With the year that it’s been. I’m really not surprised how it played out.”

Prior to the 2020 Olympics, Biles, many of her teammates, and hundreds of other gymnasts revealed that they were among the victims assaulted by disgraced former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“I just feel like [with] everything that happened, I had to come back to the sport to be a voice, to have change happen,” Biles told Today’s Hoda Kotb before the Tokyo games.

“Because I feel like if there weren’t a remaining survivor in the sport, they would’ve just brushed it to the side.”

Now, Simone is fighting for another shot at an Olympic medal, an Olympic gold medal.

If Biles shows out like she did in Rio 8 years ago, she would not only extend her lead as the most decorated gymnast in the world, but she could tie Larisa Latynina for the most Olympic gold medals with 9.

Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

And things are different for Biles this time around. Now, Biles has even more people in her corner rooting for her as her family has expanded, making her an aunt and last year, becoming a wife.

In April 2023, Biles married NFL star Jonathan Owens.

In the trailer for her new Netflix documentary, SIMONE BILES RISING, set to premiere on July 17, Biles explains that she knew going for a third Olympic Games “would be a long journey, but to me, it wasn’t done.”

“Sometimes you have to take that power back,” Biles said. “I get to write my own ending.” And that’s exactly what we are all witnessing.

At the age of six, Biles and her younger sister were in and out of foster care in Ohio before they were adopted by her maternal grandfather and grandmother, whom she know proudly calls mom and dad.

It was after moving to Texas to live with them that Biles joined her first gymnastics class.

And the rest as they say is history.

Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

If this year’s championship run tells us anything, it’s that Simone Biles is ready to lead her third Olympic team to Paris.

And we are all incredibly excited to watch the story of Simone Biles continue to unfold.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: 14 Incredible Photos of Simone Biles Doing Her Thing for the USA