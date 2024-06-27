Prince Harry to be honored for his service at the ESPYS

On June 27, it was revealed that Prince Harry will be among the people who will be honored with a special award at this year’s ESPYS.

According to ESPN, Prince Harry, alongside Former NFL safety Steve Gleason and South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley, will be admired at the ESPYS “for their courage, perseverance, and service.

Specifically, Prince Harry is set to receive The Pat Tillman Award for Service. It’s “an award given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman.”

Former NFL safety Steve Gleason, South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will be honored during the @ESPYS for their courage, perseverance and service with three special accolades ???? More on their awards: https://t.co/b5mCyS5BZ6 pic.twitter.com/aXiPA1li7e — ESPN (@espn) June 27, 2024

In Prince Harry’s case, the award will honor “his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport.”

Prince Harry is the founder of The Invictus Games, which began in 2014 and offers a competitive outlet for wounded and sick soldiers, both active duty and veterans all over the world.

Harry is a veteran himself, serving 10 years in the British Armed Forces, which included two tours in Afghanistan, much like the man the award is named after.

Prince Harry has not yet publicly addressed the news. But fans applauded the recognition.

“Wow this is HUGE! Founder of the #InvictusGames Prince Harry to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYS awards. Congratulations to #PrinceHarry for having his work recognised by ESPN,” one person wrote.

“This is amazing, Prince Harry to be honoured for his contribution to others . During this year’s ESPYS, ESPN will recognize exceptional individuals who exemplify courage, perseverance, and service. Congratulation Harry, being celebrated for the work you, on your own merits too.”

Coach Staley is set to receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and Gleason will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

The ESPY Awards ceremony will air on ESPN/ABC on July 11.

