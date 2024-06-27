Elon Musk shares why he didn’t publicly announce the birth of his 12th child

Elon Musk is now a father of 12.

And in a recent interview with Page Six, the entrepreneur is opening up about the headlines about the birth of his 12th child.

According to reports, Musk and Neuralink director of special projects, Shivon Zilis, welcomed a baby into the world earlier this year. And that’s about all that is known about the tiny tot.

While the child’s name and gender remain private, Musk is hitting back against reports that call his child’s birth “a secret.”

“All our friends and family know,” Musk told Page Six. “Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.’”

This little one is the third child Musk shares with Shivon.

He shares six more children with his ex wife Justine Wilson and three more with singer Grimes.

While it’s unclear if Elon Musk plans to welcome any more children into the world, in 2022, he told Page Six that he applauds big families and intends on having “as many [kids] as I am able to spend time with and be a good father.”

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

This 2022 interview came after Elon Musk announced the birth of the twins he shares with Shivon. On his platform, X, Musk wrote, “doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

