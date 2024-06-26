The reason why Jason Kelce cried at the Taylor Swift concert revealed

During the latest episode of their podcast New Heights, Jason Kelce admitted to Travis Kelce that he got emotional while watching Taylor Swift perform at Wembley.

As it’s been reported, over the weekend, Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce had the chance to see a couple Swift concerts.

And as Jason admitted on his podcast there was a specific part of Swift’s show that made him emotional.

During the Red portion of the show, Swift sings her hit 22.

During the song, a young lucky fan is plucked from the audience and during the song, Swift herself gives the fan the hat she wears. And the joy it brings to the fan, Jason said it admittedly made him tear up.

“The 22 hat,” Jason told Travis. “Dude I’ve never cried at a concert.”

“It’s so cool, isn’t it,” Travis agreed. “I was tearing up watching this little girl’s entire, I’m about to tear up right now,” Jason said while talking about it. “It was so special. It was great.”

Jason and Travis continued to praise Swift and what she’s about to do on the stage for 3 and a half hours.

Fans loved seeing Jason’s softer side, with many people in the comments calling him the “ultimate girl dad.”

“Jason is seriously the ultimate girl dad. Tearing up thinking back to the concert and the experience, he gets how special it is,” a fan wrote.

“Jason crying over the 22 hat is his official inauguration as a Swiftie. One of us!!!! one of us!!!!”

“Jason is all of us tearing up with the 22 hat! So sweet,” another person added.

While Jason’s three girls couldn’t make it, he did reveal that he took videos of his oldest daughter Wyatt’s favorite songs.

