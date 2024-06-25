Princess Anne’s husband speaks out as she remains hospitalized with head injuries: ‘Slow but sure’

Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, is speaking out as Princess Anne remains hospitalized.

After anonymous reports suggested that the Princess Royal was dealing with memory loss after being involved in an accident involving a horse, her husband shared a brief note with well-wishers after visiting his wife at the hospital.

“She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” he said.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

Princess Anne is “fine” says her husband after seeing her in hospital.

“She’s fine. Slow but sure”, said Sir Tim Laurence after the visit.

Asked what whether he brought her lunch in that cool bag – he said it was a few treats from home.

Princess Anne is "fine" says her husband after seeing her in hospital.

A video showed Sir Laurence bringing Anne a “few treats from home,” reassuring people that “she’s fine. Slow but sure.”

This update comes after Princess Anne was rushed to a hospital after suffering head injuries and a concussion after reportedly coming in contact with “a horse’s head or hind legs.”

The Times of London reports that Princess Anne, the late Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, was walking around her Gloucestershire home, Gatcombe Park when the accident took place.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the palace said in a statement on June 24.

Adding, “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Princess Anne is known for being a highly decorated equestrian.

Statement from Buckingham Palace about an incident involving Princess Anne yesterday. She remains in hospital in Bristol.

It seems that her injuries were caused by a horse or horse. She has head injuries.

Her brother, the King, has been kept informed. pic.twitter.com/4jIQAGDBx4 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 24, 2024

Princess Anne has been taking on more duties this year as a result of King Charles and Princess Catherine’s cancer battles.

She was last seen with her family at the Royal Ascot on June 20.

