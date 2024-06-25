Christina Applegate’s teen daughter gets honest about watching mom live with multiple sclerosis

On the newest episode of Christina Applegate’s podcast MeSsy the actress’s 13-year-old daughter, Sadie, was a guest.

And people are in awe over the close knit relationship Applegate has with her little girl, who she says is her “favorite human who ever walked the earth.”

During the conversation, Applegate, continued praising her daughter, calling her “the reason I get up in the morning,” adding that she’s the “joy of my life.”

Sadie admitted that it was her idea to be guest on the podcast, and got vulnerable about what it’s been like watching her mom deal with multiple sclerosis, a disease she didn’t know existed until after her mom was diagnosed.

“It’s been really hard watching my mom going from this person who could get up and dance. Every night, I remember, when I was a kid, we would dance in her room for hours at a time,” Sadie remembered with a chuckle.

Sadie was 10 when Christina was diagnosed in 2021.

“When she got diagnosed, it kind of just felt like…not like everything was over but it was hard seeing my mom lose a lot of the abilities she used to have in my childhood,” she added, saying “it’s definitely hard seeing my mom struggle with this.”

Applegate has been opened about how “guilty” she’s felt as mom with a young daughter living with MS. But for Sadie, although it’s been a difficult journey, she admits “it’s been nice being able to help and support” her mom.

“I want to help her,” Sadie continued.

But despite Sadie’s incredible attitude, Applegate admits the guilt still creeps in during her bad days. “I don’t ever want you to feel that I’m not capable to be your protector, your mother, you know, I love you,” she told Sadie.

“I want to make you food. I want to bring it to you. I want to do all the things and I do when I can. And I feel incredibly guilty when I can’t.” But, Sadie’s always “pretty darn cool about it,” except when she isn’t, Applegate admits, because after all, Sadie is still a kid.

And Sadie herself got honest about the diagnoses she’s received as well.

According to the teen, she suffers from misophonia and POTS. As Harvard Health reports, “people with misophonia are affected emotionally by common sounds — usually those made by others, and usually ones that other people don’t pay attention to.”

While POTS, or “postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is a condition that causes a number of symptoms when you transition from lying down to standing up, such as a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

One of Sadie’s personal symptoms of POTS is tremors. She admits that it’s helped her find a way to relate to her mom when she’s having a bad day.

“When my mom’s like, ‘I’m in pain right now. I’m having tremors.’ If I didn’t have [POTS], I probably would be like…I don’t know what you’re talking about. But I actually have tremors from POTS. It’s definitely a lot easier to understand what she’s going through when I have something I’m going through as well.”

“I hate it for you, my darling,” Applegate responded. “It’s sad,” she continued before applauding Sadie for bringing attention to POTS.

