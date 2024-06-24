Willie Nelson fans are growing more and more concerned for him after latest health update

At 91 years old, country music legend Willie Nelson is still touring.

However, on June 21, just moments before he was set to take the stage at the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, his team shared a statement revealing that he would not be able to perform.

On Instagram, the statement read, “We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not gelling well, and per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days.”

The statement continued, reassuring fans that Willie is “expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival Tour next week. In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie’s classics and other songs.”

It concluded with a promise that the remainder of the tour schedule will stay the same.

Lukas is Willie’s son. Videos of him filling in for his dad and preforming his dad’s most beloved hits were shared on TikTok last night.

“Lukas Nelson’s voice is absolutely haunting,” a commenter wrote. “Sounds EXACTLY like his dad!!”

That was three days ago and after former co-star Jessica Simpson shared a comment just an hour ago saying, “Love you,” fans are looking for an update.

The next tour stop is set for June 26 in Virginia Beach.

And as fans wait with bated breath for an update, they continue to flood the comment section with well wishes for the musician.

“Loads of love tons of hugs,” Sharon Stone wrote.

“We love you Willie. Thanks for making the world a better place and lovin’ on our farmers,” another fan commented.

“Get well soon, boss,” Orville Peck added.

