Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes daughter, Suri Cruise, graduates high school under a new name

Suri Cruise is officially a high school graduate.

Over the weekend, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, received her high school diploma as her mom watched on.

Tom reportedly wasn’t in attendance. But he was seen in the VIP tent at a Taylor Swift concert in London this weekend.

According to People, Suri, made the decision to distance herself from her father even more when she opted to drop her last name from the graduation program. Instead, the graduate went by her first and middle name, Suri Noelle.

Suri was just six years old when Katie and Tom divorced after six years of marriage.

While much of Suri’s life growing up has been kept private, she’s been included in a lot of Katie’s work over the years. Katie has dedicated films to her, Suri has sung on Katie’s films, and more.

In 2023, Katie told Glamour that it’s “been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

And while it’s important that she kept Suri’s childhood private, Katie hopes that Suri would “always do something on my films. I always ask her. But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space.”

It’s unclear if Suri will soon follow in her parents acting footsteps after college or if she’ll continue honing her incredible singing voice as she showcased in her mom’s movies.

A public video revealed that Suri is reportedly attending Carnegie Melon in the fall.

