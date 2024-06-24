Taylor Swift seemingly hits back at Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl after he drags her on stage

Lead singer of the Foo Fighters Dave Grohl has found himself in hot water with the Swifties.

And it seems as though Taylor Swift herself has responded to the drama.

After playing her song Champagne Problems live on the piano for thousands of people, Swift received a massive standing ovation. That’s when Swift took a moment to address her fans and seemingly hit back at Grohl’s latest comments he made at one of his own concerts.

While performing for his own fans, Grohl started talking about Taylor Swift.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl told the crowd, before continuing, “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few errors as well. Just a couple.”

“That’s because we actually play live,” Grohl continued as the crowd cheered. “What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right place.”

People were perplexed by Grohl’s comments for a multitude of reasons. The first being that Grohl has historically praised Swift, the second being that Swift has famously had candid moments during her songs from yelling at security guards, to swallowing bugs, to messing up lyrics, all proving she both sings and plays live during her concerts.

Now it seems as though Swift is hitting back at Grohl’s statements.

????️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation ???? "Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one… pic.twitter.com/7E9CKcIAa4 — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

While addressing the crowd after receiving the boisterous standing ovation, Swift said, “What you just did is an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but in every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Fans took to the comment section of the video to tag the Foo Fighters, saying, “you don’t get to insult her, the band, or the dancers. They work their butts off to deliver a live show every night.”

