Mindy Kaling makes major announcement of 45th birthday: “Queen of secretly giving…”

Actress Mindy Kaling just shared some major news.

In a surprise announcement made on Instagram, Kaling revealed that she’s now a mom of three.

On June 24, Kaling celebrated her 45th birthday.

And as a thank you to her fans for all the birthday messages she’s received, Kaling announced that in February she became a mom of 3.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Kaling wrote alongside a photo of her three children snuggled together on a blanket.

“When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline,” Kaling continued.

“Thanks for all the birthday wishes,” she concluded.

While Kaling is quite private with her children’s identities, she is also mom to 6-year-old Katherine and 3-year-old Spencer.

Kaling, also shared a photo of her baby bump prior to Anne’s birth and a photo of Katherine and Spencer sitting on her hospital bed meeting Anne for the first time.

All of Kaling’s pregnancy have been kept secret until their births. In the comments, alongside hundreds of congratulatory messages, people also hailed Kaling the “Queen of secretly giving birth.”

“How you keep your pregnancies so hidden is beyond me. Congratulations! Babies are wonderful, aren’t they?”

