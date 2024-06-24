On June 23, Princess Anne, the late Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, was hospitalized after an accident on her estate left her with head injuries.

According to TIME, the Princess Royal was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for a head wound and a concussion. It’s believed the injuries she sustained were caused “by a horse’s head or hind legs.”

Shutterstock

The Times of London reports that Princess Anne was walking around her Gloucestershire home, Gatcombe Park when the accident took place.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the palace said in a statement on Monday.

Shutterstock

Princess Anne is known for being a highly decorated equestrian.

The Princess Royal has been taking on more duties this year as a result of King Charles and Princess Catherine’s cancer battles.

She was last seen with her family at the Royal Ascot on June 20.

Statement from Buckingham Palace about an incident involving Princess Anne yesterday. She remains in hospital in Bristol.

It seems that her injuries were caused by a horse or horse. She has head injuries.

Her brother, the King, has been kept informed. pic.twitter.com/4jIQAGDBx4 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 24, 2024

This is a developing story.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: King Charles sister Princess Anne hospitalized with head injuries