Julie Chrisley’s sentence over fraud allegations vacated after Savannah Chrisley shares heartbreaking letters

A federal appeals court has ordered Julie Chrisley’s sentence over fraud allegations be vacated.

However, according to WSB-TV, her husband Todd Chrisley’s conviction has been upheld. The reason for the decision revealed in documents obtained by WSB-TV revealed that “after careful consideration, and with the benefit of oral argument, we affirm the district court on all issues except for the loss amount attributed to Julie.”

“The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007,” the documents continue. “And we cannot independently find it in the record. So we vacate Julie’s sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly.”

This deicsion comes after their daughter, Savannah Chrisley opened up about letters she received from her mom while serving time in prison for financial fraud.

According to Savannah, Julie, a breast cancer survivor has been dealing with health issues while incarcerated. Julie was called in to see a doctor, who told her she may have a tumor.

Savannah shared pieces of Julie’s letter. Part of it read, “I walked in thinking it was Gynecology. I sat down with the doctor and she proceeds to tell me that my HCG level was high — 10.2. This is a pregnancy hormone. It should not be that high. If it were a little higher, I would test positive on a pregnancy test. Since that’s not a possibility, it could be a sign of a tumor.”

RELATED: Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Parents Just Got a Major Win in Court

As Julie continued, she told her daughter that she “literally fell apart. How can this be happening? I’m going to have blood work redone and get a scan. I’ve not told anyone and I’m not going to until I know what’s going on. I’m so scared. I just want my husband,” Julie said, talking about Todd, who is also in prison for the same crimes. “I don’t know if I can do this without him.”

RELATED: Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out After Learning About Ex-Fiancé’s Tragic Passing

More than a decade ago, Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2012, she underwent a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy a year later. By 2013, she revealed she was in remission.

Savannah revealed that she was upset by Julie’s letter for several reasons, mainly because she knew nothing of her mom’s situation until later. “They tell your family absolutely nothing. I wasn’t notified of any of this,” Savannah told the listeners of her podcast.

“They don’t care. If my mom were to go to the hospital I would not know. And to think of her sitting there worrying about, ‘Oh, my God. My cancer may be back…’”

Savannah continued, sharing the jobs her mom and other female prisoners are being asked to do. In another letter, Julie told Savannah that there were water main breaks at the prison where Julie is serving time and claimed that the women were given tools and told to fix it.

Her videos and updates on her parents receive mixed reactions from her followers. While it’s unclear when Savannah received these letters from her mom, they were written over a year ago by Julie.

We hope Julie is in the clear when it comes to her health.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Julie Chrisley’s sentence over fraud allegations vacated after Savannah Chrisley shares heartbreaking letters