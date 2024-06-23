Taylor Swift gave her fans a surprise of lifetime.

On June 23, Swift was performing the Tortured Poets section of her concert when her boyfriend Travis Kelce joined her onstage in costume.

Kelce is seen wearing a full tuxedo complete with tails and a top hat when he walked on stage with two of Swift’s dancers. Kelce is seen picking up Swift and laying her on her red velvet couch before carrying on with the bit.

When fans figured out it was Kelce under the top hate the crowd went absolutely wild. Take a look:

Kelce took it all in nodding to the crowd with a big smile on his face as he nailed his performance.

“He said, ‘I’m done watching PUT ME IN COACH,’” one comment joked.

“HE WENT FROM ATTENDING ERAS TO HAVING A SONG ABOUT HIM TO BEING ON STAGE,” an excited fan added.

As you might recall, Swift and Kelce began dating after he saw her preform at Arrowhead last summer. Although Kelce didn’t get to meet Swift after the show, he called her out on his podcast, revealing that he made a friendship bracelet for her with his number on it.

Swift learned about the podcast and the rest as they say is history.

People have been talking about Taylor and Travis a lot this weekend as he’s been in attendance at all of her Wembley shows this weekend, along with his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie.

Fans have also been talking about this video of Taylor clearly singing her song Lover to Travis while Kylie smiled watching while standing behind Travis.

It will truly make you swoon.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Epic videos show Travis Kelce joining Taylor Swift on stage