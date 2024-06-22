Taylor Swift, Prince William reunited with his kids in tow: ‘I think this has to be the best picture I’ve seen since Diana and the boys on a water ride’

Taylor Swift made a rare Instagram post on June 22 and people are thrilled.

While Swift usually keeps her public Instagram account free for posts thanking her fans for their support, this morning, she shared a photo no one saw coming but everyone adored.

“Happy Bday M8,” Swift wrote in the caption of her newest post. “London shows are off to a splendid start.”

The photo was a selfie Swift took herself of Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. This is the first time Swift shared a photo of Kelce on her Instagram feed.

Prince William also shared a selfie of himself, his children and Swift. And people couldn’t get enough of the giant smile on Princess Charlotte’s face.

“Princess Charlotte’s genuine joy is everything,” a fan commented. “At the end of the day she’s still just a kid. Grateful they get to make these memories.’

“Charlotte is a real swiftie she even got the dress code,” another person added.

“I think this has to be the best picture I’ve seen since Diana and the boys on a water ride,” another person added.

This isn’t the first time Prince William and Swift danced and sang together.

You may recall this video of them singing with Bon Jovi:

What a fantastic reunion.

