See video of Taylor Swift putting out a fire in her home after writing a song with Gracie Abrams

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams are giving a master class in how to use a fire extinguisher.

On June 21, Abrams, who opened for Swift during the first half of The Eras Tour last year, shared her second album with the world.

Featured on the album on a song they wrote together titled Us, Swift lended her song writing expertise and producing skills to Abrams’ new album.

(Warning: The below video contains language some may find offensive.)

In an Instagram post, Abrams revealed that she a Swift wrote the “entire song from 2am to 6am,” calling it “some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”

Shortly after writing the song, Abrams and Swift also learned how to use a fire extinguisher after a fire broke out in Swift’s kitchen. Abrams caught the entire debacle on camera.

“Now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you,” she explained.

On June 13, Taylor Swift took the stage at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England for her 100th show of the Eras tour.

While talking with the crowd, Taylor revealed that the tour “has definitely been an exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life.”

That’s when she answered a question many fans have been asking; “A lot of you are like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show,’” the fan-filmed video revealed.

“The celebration of the 100th show for me means, this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December,” Taylor Swift announced.

“That feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us.”

Taylor continued that while this tour has been a blast for her to perform, it’s also “become my entire life. It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore because all I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear.”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: See video of Taylor Swift putting out a fire in her home after writing a song with Gracie Abrams