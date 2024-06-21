People are calling this birthday photo of Prince William and his kids the ‘best picture I’ve seen’

On June 21, Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday.

And in keeping with tradition, the family shared a never-before-seen photo often captured by Princess Catherine.

What wasn’t traditional was the pose William and his kids were captured in. Usually, their photo are more uniform and subtle with smiling faces.

This time, in honor of the Prince’s birthday, the father and his kids were seen jumping for joy, while spending time at the beach with screams of joy plastered on their faces.

People were thrilled to see the break from tradition, calling it the “the best bday photo I’ve seen,” in the comments.

“Possibly the best picture I’ve seen of the family,” another person wrote.

“Happy birthday to Prince William what an amazing photo. Enjoy your day,” another comment read. “What a fun photo!! Love it.”

The setting of the photo may feel familiar and that’s because it is.

Princess Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis shared the before version of this photo on Instagram just a few days ago in honor of Father’s Day.

Also captured by Catherine, the kids wrote their first social media captioned, saying, “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day,” signing the note with the first letter of their names, much like their parents do.

