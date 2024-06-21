Jason Kelce signs autographs for fans at Taylor Swift concert

On June 21, Taylor Swift began the London leg of her tour, completely selling out multiple nights of Wembley and several Kelces are in attendance.

And while she’s used to performing in front of her fans, and famous friends, tonight marks a first.

For the first time since she began dating Travis Kelce, nearly a year ago, Travis’s brother, Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce are in the crowd, along with Travis.

Videos and photos captured Jason and Kylie’s arrival at the concert.

But people can’t stop talking about what they saw Jason doing before the show started. Videos captured Jason signing autographs for fans and graciously accepting friendship bracelets.

While in France just a day ago, Jason told people that he’s fully embraced Swifties becoming Kelce fans. Jason said it’s “been fun.”

“It’s been fun for me, I have three little girls, so in some ways, the show and everything that’s transpired over the past year, has given reasons for girls to get involved in a sport where previously there wasn’t that much interest.”

“So all of a sudden, dads are hanging out with daughters and there’s worlds colliding, and our show gets to be another place where worlds collide, and it’s awesome.”

On June 13, Taylor Swift took the stage at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England for her 100th show of the Eras tour and announced that the tour would be ending officially in December.

“The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December,” Taylor announced.

???? | Taylor’s speech acknowledging the 100th show of The Eras Tour and confirms that December will mark the end of the tour #LiverpoolTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/QrXFK5Uow4 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 13, 2024

Looks like Jason and Kylie caught a show just in time.

