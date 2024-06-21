’90210’ star Shannen Doherty claims ex-husband is waiting for her to die so he doesn’t have to support her financially

Shannen Doherty believes her estranged husband is waiting for her to die so that he doesn’t have to pay spousal support.

In new documents obtained by People, it reveals that Doherty hasn’t received any spousal support payments from her estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko, whom she was married to for 11 years.

As it’s been reported, Doherty has been battling cancer for the better part of the past decade. She remains terminal as she continues to seek treatment looking to prolong her life.

However, in the newly obtained documents, Doherty claims “it is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years.”

Kurt’s lawyers have since denied the claim, saying that he offered a settlement six months after Doherty filed for divorce, claiming that Doherty denied the settlement.

“Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die,’” Kurt’s attorney Katherine Heersema said in response. “He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward.”

In the filing, Shannen has requested $15,434 per month in spousal support, saying that she’s lost her SAG health insurance from not being able to work, adding that her residuals have decreased.

“Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights… while simultaneously claiming he has insufficient funds with which to support me,” the filing continues to read.

“On January 15, 2023, the day before my brain surgery, I told Kurt in no uncertain terms that I did not want him present at my surgery and that I would be filing for divorce,” Doherty said, according to Today. “I filed the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage on April 24, 2023, when I had sufficiently recovered from my surgery.”

She adds that she denied the original settlement requests, claiming that they “skirted around the issues of his original works created during marriage” and “his earning capacity,” People reports. Kurt is a well known photographer.

In April, Doherty opened up about how she is preparing for her death, for the sake of her family, during an episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Clear.

During the episode, Doherty insists that she still believes in living life to the fullest but added that her long battle with breast cancer “has really made me take stock of my life and shift my priorities.”

Those priorities include her beloved mom. “My priority at the moment is my mom and about making things…I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her, but so sorry,” Doherty says as she starts to get emotional.

“This is a hard one for me.”

