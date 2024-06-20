Prince William helps mother-in-law through public wardrobe malfunction

Fans can’t get enough of a photo showing Prince William helping his mother-in-law with a wardrobe malfunction.

On June 19, the royal family gathered among troves of others at Royal Ascot. Images from the event showed the group dressed in their best outfits.

Among Prince William’s group were his in-laws, Princess Catherine’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

And cameras managed to catch an adorable bonding moment between Prince William and Catherine’s mom, Carole.

Carole Middleton grabs her son-in-law’s hand after her heels get stuck in the mud at Ascot today. Look at William’s face ???? pic.twitter.com/IGyQENSLyq — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 19, 2024

The photo shows William offering his hand to Carole after her heel got stuck in the grass.

“My day is made today with all these heartwarming pictures down my timeline,” one person wrote of the pictures from Royal Ascot. “And I know these pictures will bring a huge smile to Catherine’s face. Witnessing the very special bond between Prince William and his in-laws, especially Carole Middleton, has been heart melting.”

The heartwarming outing came just days after Princess Catherine joined her husband and three kids at Trooping the Colour on June 15. It marked her first public appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery and cancer treatments.

In only her second public statement since being diagnosed with cancer, Catherine told her supporters that she is “making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

She continued, writing, that “on those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Catherine noted that her treatment “is ongoing and will be for a few more months.” However, she says “on the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

In addition to her June 15 outing, she said she hopes “to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient,” Princess Catherine continued, “especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

