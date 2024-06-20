Award winning legendary actor Donald Sutherland has died at 88

Award winning legendary actor Donald Sutherland has passed away.

Katie Couric announced the news on Instagram. Sutherland’s son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, confirmed the news of his father’s passing on X.

The actor known best for his roles in MASH, The Hunger Games, and The Dirty Dozen was 88 at the time his death.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Donald’s son, Kiefer Sutherland wrote in a post on X. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film.”

“Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and no one can ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

People were quick to remember Sutherland in the comment section of his post.

“I loved him in Animal House, and so many roles…he was such a chameleon. An Actor’s Actor! My sincere condolences,” a fan wrote.

“I’m sorry for your loss, he’ll always be a legend,” another fan added.

Along with Kiefer, Sutherland was also a father to four other children, Rossif, Rachel, Angus, and Roeg.

Sutherland’s cause of death has not been reported.

