Justin Timberlake’s lawyer speaks out after singer’s arrest

Justin Timberlake’s attorney is speaking out after the singer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

In a statement shared with Deadline, attorney Edward Burke Jr. said, “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office.”

Burke Jr.’s statement comes after the arrest reported obtained by People revealed that Timberlake reportedly claimed he told police, “I had one martini and I followed my friends home,” during the traffic stop.

According to the report, police said Timberlake drove a 2025 BMW through a stop sign and “failed to keep on the right side of the roadway.”

After pulling Justin Timberlake over, the officer said the singer’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Timberlake reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer.

Justin Timberlake has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, and two citations, one for running a stop sign and other for failure to keep in lane.

Sag Harbor Village Police Chief Robert Drake also released a statement, saying that “on June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.”

“A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, process, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

The father of two is expected to be back in court on July 26.

